Rosemarie Theresa Lando Barboni March 24, 1924 - May 6, 2019 Rosemarie Theresa Lando Barboni, 95, a resident of Hicks Valley in Marin County for 73 years and a member of a multi-generation Marin County ranching family, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, surrounded by her family, on May 6, 2019. Rosemarie was born in San Francisco on March 24, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Frances (DeMartini) Lando. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, William Donald "Bill" Barboni. She is survived by her children: Charles, Stephanie Seppa (the late Dean), Bonita Ghisletta (Harold), William II, and Julianne Moore (John); eight grandchildren: Ben (Stefanie), Giavanna, and Maria (fiancé Jake) Ghisletta; Elisa and Cristin Seppa; Lauren, Sean, and Alison Moore; and great-grandchildren Kyle, Brett, Roman, and Georgia. Also survived by her beloved brother and sister-in-law Donald and Shirley Lando; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Alvin Brignardello. Rosemarie graduated from the Academy of the Presentation in San Francisco in 1942. She was a devoted wife and mother. An accomplished oil painter, Rosemarie throughout the past 45 years created favorite scenes from her family ranch. She was a devoted Catholic throughout her life. She was a lifetime member of the Petaluma Woman's Club, active Nicasio 4-H leader, and enjoyed her weekly painting group. A mass celebrating Rosemarie's life will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private inurnment to follow. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, CA 94954. Family assisted by: PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 10 to May 15, 2019