|
|
Rosemary Grundin Royer Rosemary was born in Oak Park Illinois on February 6, 1926 and died at The Redwoods in Mill Valley on November 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Rosemary married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Whitfield Royer, just after the war. They settled in Lake Bluff, Illinois where they enjoyed the beach in the summer and skiing on the chilly slopes of Wisconsin in the winter. The jet age brought an opportunity to venture west for the expansion of interstate banking. Rose-mary, Joe and their three children moved in 1960 to the first of five residences in Belvedere. They embraced California living and all it had to offer: Christmas ski trips to Yosemite and beach houses at Stinson. After her children were raised, Rosemary began taking classes at Dominican University. She earned a teaching credential in special education, eventually obtaining her master's degree. She taught for over 20 years in San Anselmo. She was loved by both her students and her peers. Rosemary and Joe enjoyed a retirement of travel, fly fishing the northwest, a little bit of golf and their lovely home until Joe's death in 2000. Rosemary and Joe's death was preceded by the tragic death of their beloved son, Michael, in 1981. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Kate and husband Rob Linscott (Fairfax); her son Joe and wife Francy Royer (Lamoille, Nevada); grandchildren and families: Henry and Sarah Linscott (Kittery, Maine), Peter and Jessica Linscott (Eugene, Oregon) and Anne and Roy Bastien (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Michael Thomas Royer of Lamoille, Nevada. She was blessed with four adorable great grandchildren. Her son, Joe, called her "the light in the room" and she surely was. She was gracious and warm, a good listener, a true and thoughtful friend, a wonderful mother and grandmother. We will miss her always. At her request services will be private.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 17, 2019