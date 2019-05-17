|
Rosemary Josephine Bellan Mar 19, 1929 - Apr 22, 2019 Rosemary, also known as Frenchy, was called home on April 22, 2019 with loving family surrounding her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eshaya and Hala, and brother Charlie and George and George's wife Mary. Rosemary's working career expanded over forty years. When she retired from PG&E as secretary to the President, her new life began by volunteering at all the programs and activities she never had the opportunity to do while working. Rosemary leaves behind her brother Joe (Joanne), sister Marion, nieces Elaine (Andy). and Yvette; Nephews Phil (Patti) and Joe; great nephews Solomon and Eric; great nieces Emma and Josefina. The family is greatly indebted to the staff at Mission Villa, Daly City, California for the many years under their loving care and dedication that made Rosemary happy and safe. A Celebration of life will be at the 11:00 Mass, St. Cecilia Chapel, 17th and Vicente Street in San Francisco, CA on Saturday, May 25th.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019