Roxanne M. (Kidder) Ellis Sept 11, 1959 Aug 23, 2019 On August 23, 2019, Roxanne passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 59. She was born in San Rafael, CA to Robert and Margaret Kidder. She grew up in Novato, CA and attended Rancho Elementary, Hill Jr. High and graduated from Novato High School in 1977. She later married Dennis Ellis and they moved to Petaluma with their son, Jeffrey. In 2000, they bought a house in Rohnert Park, where she currently lived. Roxanne worked for Aetna Insurance in Novato for 20 years. She worked for Legacy Marketing for 10 years. And then onto Northwest Insurance where she obtained her insurance license and has been a commercial account manager with George Peterson Insurance for past 10 years. Roxanne will be remembered for her bright smile, her contagious laugh, her great sense of humor, her storytelling and her delicious cooking. She was a very thoughtful person to so many including many that she didn't even know. She enjoyed spending her free time on Facebook, playing games, chatting with friends and watching Facebook Live / KRON4 News with JR Stone. Roxanne was a loyal SF Giants fan and she had an extreme love for dogs, especially her own dogs over the years, Buddy, Skippy & Lodi. Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, Robert Kidder. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Kidder of Novato, her son, Jeffrey Ellis (Valerie) of Santa Rosa, her ex-husband, Dennis Ellis of McMinnville, OR, her sisters, Maryanne Babbage (Ernie) of Santa Rosa and Luanne Kidder of Novato, her niece and nephew, Destiny and Dean Kidder-Buell of Novato and many cousins and friends. Roxanne's life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Daniels, Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa at 10:00 am. Followed by a brunch at Legends at Bennett Valley Golf Course, 3328 Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa until 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roxanne's memory may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, 2965 Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95407.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 8, 2019