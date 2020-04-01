|
|
Roxanne Taft (Roxie) Roxanne Taft (Roxie) passed away peacefully at age 72 on March 7, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. She is survived by her twin brother Steve Taft of Mill Valley, CA; stepsisters Honoree Broderson and Alicia Widmer of Kona, Hawaii and numerous close friends she considered as her family. Roxie was born in Santa Monica, CA but grew up in Belvedere, CA, graduating from Redwood High School in 1965 in Marin County. She attended the University of Nevada at Reno and graduated with a degree in Journalism. She settled in Reno where she worked at UNR until her retirement in 2017. Roxie was the Grand Niece of Tasker Oddie, former Governor and US Senator from Nevada. Roxie loved to travel and spend time with her many close friends and family, who will miss her infectious laugh, sunny personality, generous spirit and zest for life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 1, 2020