Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Habenicht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Andrew Habenicht

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Andrew Habenicht Obituary
Roy Andrew Habenicht Roy Habenicht went to Heaven on March 15, 2019, at home in San Rafael, CA, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 25, 1933, in San Rafael and was the only child of Lily Habenicht and Andrew Bettino and had a special relationship with his grandmother, Domenica Blengino. As a young child, Roy lived in Fairfax and later moved to San Francisco, where he attended St. Brigid's School and graduated from Lincoln High School. He then served as a Staff Sergeant for four years in the U.S. Air Force serving all over the world repairing airborne radios. After the Air Force, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years. Roy was faithful, a gentleman, kind, loving, and had a great sense of humor to the very end. He will be missed by all of his friends, his entire family including all of his in-laws and his treasured family of four generations in Italy. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Miriam; his two daughters, Kim Watson and Nancy O'Hara (Kevin); and adored grandchildren, Andrew Watson, Robert Watson, Kate O'Hara and Grace O'Hara. A funeral will be held, 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Most Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent's in Marinwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to St. Vincent's School for Boys or Hospice by the Bay. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.