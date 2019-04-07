|
Roy Andrew Habenicht Roy Habenicht went to Heaven on March 15, 2019, at home in San Rafael, CA, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 25, 1933, in San Rafael and was the only child of Lily Habenicht and Andrew Bettino and had a special relationship with his grandmother, Domenica Blengino. As a young child, Roy lived in Fairfax and later moved to San Francisco, where he attended St. Brigid's School and graduated from Lincoln High School. He then served as a Staff Sergeant for four years in the U.S. Air Force serving all over the world repairing airborne radios. After the Air Force, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years. Roy was faithful, a gentleman, kind, loving, and had a great sense of humor to the very end. He will be missed by all of his friends, his entire family including all of his in-laws and his treasured family of four generations in Italy. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Miriam; his two daughters, Kim Watson and Nancy O'Hara (Kevin); and adored grandchildren, Andrew Watson, Robert Watson, Kate O'Hara and Grace O'Hara. A funeral will be held, 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Most Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent's in Marinwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to St. Vincent's School for Boys or Hospice by the Bay. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2019