|
|
Roy Carter July 25, 1934 June 7, 2019 Roy Carter, 84, passed away from pancreatic cancer surrounded by family and friends at his home in Lucas Valley, California. Born in Birmingham, England, to a working-class family before the start of World War II, his boyhood included a father who made his living as an illegal horse-race bookie, a bathtub in the kitchen that doubled as a dining table, and a ball of rags for playing soccer in the street. These meager beginnings and the difficulties of post-war Britain shaped Roy's pragmatism, diligence, charm and positive nature. He worked earnestly to achieve the American dream in Marin, where he was able to give his wife, children and friends more than he ever dreamed he could. Roy's journey took him by steamship from Birmingham, England, to Toronto, Canada, where he met his future bride, Muriel Jean Pocklington. They returned to England on the Queen Mary to wed in Jean's birthplace of Brentwood. A few years later Roy's best friend convinced them to emigrate to the Bay Area. Arriving in San Francisco on the 4th of July, 1960, Roy and Jean moved into a small basement apartment, where they had a magnificent view of pedestrians' ankles passing by. Roy soon got a job as a salesman at Houghtelin Paper Company, which was the beginning of his self-made success in the packaging industry where he was known for his honesty and strong morals, and was sought after by competing companies Union Paper and Kent Landsberg until he retired. Charming, affable, and the life of the party, Roy quickly made friends with many Marin locals and British expats after moving to Marin in 1961. His passion for any sport involving a ball - soccer, tennis, bocce, rugby, golf, cricket or ping pong - introduced him to a wide circle of friends and "adopted" family. But something was missingpubs. Nothing in the area was comparable to this British institution of socializing, singing, and cheer. Other expats he knew felt the same until the Mayflower Inn opened in San Rafael in 1971 where they started gathering for a few pints, sing-a-longs and camaraderie. Roy was the heart and soul of the Mayflower and, with his witty humor and quick smile, would regularly pick up the microphone with a glint in his eye to tell jokes and break into song with his soccer mate banging away on the old, out-of-tune piano. You never saw a happier man than Roy with his group of friends at the pub crooning away with a pint in his favorite bubble glass. An avid, lifelong Aston Villa fan, Roy was passionate about his favorite sport. He was born with a soccer ball attached to his feet and played semi-pro soccer in England before emigrating to the US. He was a co-founder of the Mayflower Soccer League and played on the Mayflower Old Boys soccer team. Roy also helped establish a youth soccer league in Marin and coached Watney's Red Barons, perhaps the only children's soccer team in history with beer as its mascot. A loving, supportive husband and father, Roy took his family on many adventures, with multiple trips to his childhood home in England, Napili Bay on Maui, and annual weeklong vacations to Catalina Island with his expat families and friends. On his many cruises around the world, he could always be counted on to create the most outrageous costumes using items from his wife's and friends' wardrobes to create outfits for theme and talent nights "Excuse me, but are you using your pantyhose/underwear/purses/ wigs/high heels/hats/jackets/clogs/makeup tonight? I need them for my('purser', Carmen Miranda, Dutch Treat, bag lady, [insert other] costume)." Roy relished his home life, creating and lovingly tending his vision of an English garden and old English inn for his family, while supporting his children's passions and interests, and indulging his love of animals, especially his beloved cats and Irish Setter, but not snakesdefinitely not snakes he ran from them screaming like a little girl. Roy created his own pub-like family room, where he hosted boisterous get-togethers and played cheeky English party games with his expat friends and growing contingent of Italian friendswhich was apropos for this "wannabe" Italian who often added "o" to the end of words to speak his version of Italian. Roy didn't know a spark plug from a sausage, but he knew right from wrong, infallibly. His compassion and generosity toward others was well known. He was quick to share what he had with anyone of good character and in need. Several times he traveled with Habitat for Humanity to help build houses for needy families in Mexico. He also volunteered at the Marin Humane Society and the California Highway Patrol. Some favorite memories of Roy include: using his turn signal, but often the wrong one; speeding up at red lights and braking at green; going too slow on the freeway, except on his way to the pub; often forgetting punch lines to his jokes; Teflon pans running away in terror as he approached with metal utensils; he was a destroyer of toast and the last person on the block to buy a microwave; becoming friends with every waiter who ever served him, especially Italian, whether they liked it or not; chatting with almost everyone he met as he went through his life. The consummate English gentleman, Roy gave generously and selflessly, financially and emotionally; he was a man of his word; he was genuine, honorable, courageous, loyal, kind, witty, gentle, charming, honest, trustworthy, fair, devoted to family and friends alike; he helped anyone he knew and always gave people the benefit of the doubt; he was a man with high values and a great sense of humor; he had character, was a character(!), and never failed to make people smile and laugh. Roy is survived by his daughter Kim and son-in-law Larry Chase; son Scott and daughter-in-law Jeanne Brantigan; grandson Bennett; grand-dog Koa; and grand-cats Bam Bam, Pebbles and Napoli. A two-part send-off for Roy will be held Saturday, July 27, in San Rafael, beginning with a memorial soccer game in his honor at 1 p.m. at the Marin Academy soccer field at 1600 Mission Ave, followed by a boisterous pub gathering and singalong at the Mayflower Inn Pub at 1533 4th Street, where we would love for you to share your favorite laughs, stories and memories about this amazing man. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marin Humane Society or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) in the name of Roy Carter.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 23, 2019