Roy Davis With great sadness the family of Roy Davis announces his passing on January 23rd at the age of 94. Roy joined his daughter Ann and will be lovingly remembered by Marilyn, his wife of 71 years. Also mourning are his children Jean (and Jim and granddaughter Kristin) Reed, Paul (and Betsy McCormick), Ellen (and Kate Dare-Winter), Neil (and Andrea), Dan (and Guarina Lopez-Davis and grandson Roy), son-in-law JD Nichols, and adopted daughter Jan Hodder (and Mike Graybill). He is survived by sister Lola Mae and preceded in death by sister Ruth Elaine. A child of the depression, Roy lifted himself out of poverty then spent the rest of his life ensuring those he loved would never go without. After serving as a navy radio man in World War II, Roy finished his degrees at Kansas State University and relocated to San Francisco with his new wife Marilyn to start a career with Pacific Gas and Electric. In 1956 the family moved to the house that would be their home in Corte Madera for the next 50 years. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, care for their home, and support his community at his beloved Marin Lutheran Church. He was happiest spending time with family and friends in simple pursuits with a particular love for card games and dominoes. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Saturday February 16th at Marin Lutheran Church, 649 Meadowsweet Dr. Corte Madera CA. Memorial gifts to Marin Lutheran Church or the are welcomed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019