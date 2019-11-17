|
|
Roy Farrington Jones Roy Farrington Jones, a 52 year resident of Ross, and a life long resident of Marin County, died at his San Rafael retirement home at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy H. Jones and his brother, Arnold Ware Jones. He is survived by his daughters Catherine (Katie) Hogan of San Anselmo, and Pamela (Pam) and Scott Barrie of Temecula, California, five granddaughters, and seven great grandchildren. In 2009 he because the "Significant Other" of Louise Strathairn who died in 2015, and Barbara Farley was a dear friend of his in the last few years. He was a third generation native of California, his great grandfather arriving in 1853 on the clipper ship Cleopatra. His great grandfather ultimately became the seventh president of Punahou a private school in the Kingdom of Hawaii. The Parson Jones tree in Armstrong Woods state park is named for him. Mr. Jones graduated from Main School, now Wade Thomas, in San Anselmo, Tamalpais Union High School, and attended Marin Jr. College. He served with the United States Navy Hospital Corps during World War II. Upon discharge from the service he obtained a real estate broker's license and, at age 21, was one of the youngest brokers ever licensed. Several of his real estate sales were of historic interest. The first was negotiating the sale of the famed arctic explorer Louise Boyd's home known as "Maple Lawn" to the Elks Club. Another was the sale of the one room Nicasio schoolhouse. He also sold the last two 40 acre vacant tracts of land in San Anselmo. One was the "Sky Ranch" atop the Bush Tract Hill. The other became the Oak Springs subdivision which adjoined Sleepy Hollow. In 1995, when he closed his office and retired from both real estate brokerage and real estate appraisal, his was the last real estate office there. All the old real estate offices had turned into antique stores. For over 25 years Mr. Jones kept a rainfall record for the Town of Ross, and for years furnished weather information to Marin Independent Journal reporters, radio station KGO, as well as the National Weather Service. Mr. Jones was elected to the Marin County Republican Central Committee and served one term, 1950-1952. In 1949 he was an incorporating Director the Marin County Real Estate Board which later became the Marin County Board of Realtors. From 1951-1960 he served as the corporation's Secretary. In 1960 he became an incorporating Director of the Town of Ross Property Owner's Association. In 1962 he was elected to the Ross Town Council and served 16 years until he retired from that post in 1978. He also served as the Ross Fire Department photographer. In 1970 he was appointed to the Local Agency Formation Commission as a city member and remained there until 1978, the last three years being its Chairman. Mr. Jones also served on the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissioners from 1975-78 and was vice-chairman in that statewide organization. He became the Public Alternate Member of LAFCO and served from 1978 to 1981 with a concurrent term on the State Board. He was the incorporating Vice President of the Tamalpais Union High School Alumni Association. From 1967 to 1974 he taught real estate appraisal at the College of Marin. In 1978 he was appointed to the Marin County Assessment Appeals Board serving both as an Alternate and as a Hearing Officer. When the Hearing Officer position was abolished, Appeals Board Number Two was created. He became its Chairman and served in the capacity until 2015. His tenure on that Board, over 37 years, was felt to be a Statewide record. When, in 2015, he retired, at age 90, it was considered to be a statewide record. In 1982-1983 he served as President of the Golden Gate Chapter of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers which later merged with the Appraisal Institute. That Chapter covered Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, and San Mateo Counties. Mr. Jones' family came to Marin in the 1880s. His grandfather, a physician, was the founder of the Marin County Medical Society (1898) and co-founder of its first hospital (Cottage Hospital, 1905). Mr. Jones was known for his interest in County history and a prodigious memory. He was a Life Member of the Marin County Historical Society which later became the Marin History Museum. He also had a membership in E Clampus Vitus. He served several terms of the San Anselmo Historical Commission. He was a Life Member of the Marin County Board of Realtors and the Appraisal Institute. In 1987 he was the founding President of the Marin County Appraiser's Association. Mr. Jones, together with his wife, Nan, had a mutual interest in art. Together they developed a slide collection of over 31,000 images covering early California and the West. They had an international reputation in that field. They gave slide lectures throughout the West which they termed 'not a lecture but a visual and nostalgic experience'. In November 1999 their slide collection, which Ansel Adams termed "not half bad photography', was given to the State of California, State Museum Resource Center. In January 2005 he was told the the retiring Director that he Jones Archive was receiving over a million "hits" a year, worldwide. This collection now resides in the Crocker Museum in Sacramento, California. In lieu of flowers it is requested that memorial gifts be made to the Marin Agricultural Lane Trust (MALT), Post Office Box 809, Pt. Reyes Station, Ca. 94956. A Celebration of Life will be held November 27, 2019, from 4:00-5:00pm in the auditorium of Villa Marin, 100 Thorndale Drive, San Rafael. There will be a service at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery on November 29, 2019, at 11:00 am, at 2500 Fifth Ave., San Rafael, Ca. with a short reception to follow.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 17, 2019