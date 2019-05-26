|
Rudi Golyn Age 80, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born and raised in Marin, Rudi went on to serve in the Army before embarking on his long and successful advertising career. Rudi leaves behind a legacy of work in both the advertising and play production world, having produced the critically acclaimed, off-broadway national production of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'. He wrote for many award winning TV ad campaigns and went on to teach advertising at Boston University. While his career took him all over the country, he always called Marin home. Rudi is predeceased by his long time love, Joanne, to whom he was married for over 45 years. Rudi is survived by his three children, Peter, Sarah and Daniel, and grandchildren, Lilly, Johnny and Grayson. Rudi was loved by everyone he encountered and his warm personality and contagious spirit will forever be remembered.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 26, 2019