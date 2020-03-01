|
|
Russell Andrew Dreosch Russell Andrew Dreosch, 89, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his home in Novato, CA. Russ was born to parents Henry and Grace Dreosch on June 6, 1930 in Rodman, Iowa. Russ graduated as valedictorian from Rodman High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa. Russ's distinguished teaching career began in Novato in 1958 at Hill Middle School before moving to Novato High in 1962 where he taught English, History and Drama for 30 years. Russ particularly enjoyed teaching high school drama classes putting on a theatrical play every fall and following up with a musical production every spring semester. That love and dedication to teaching has paid off nearly 100 of his former high school students and their spouses still get together for a reunion in Novato every two years. In 1981, Russ began working for the Marin County Office of Education as a teacher advisor, presenting workshops and leading special projects. In 1984 he worked for Novato Unified School District coordinating Mentor Teachers. In 1991 Russ returned to Hill School and taught 7th and 8th grade Humanities. Russ retired from active teaching in 1994 but continued for a few more years at Dominican University in the School of Education. Russ was active for five decades as an actor and director in countless productions with the Novato Community Players. He was also a long-standing member of the City of Novato's Civic Arts Commission and was responsible for initiating Novato's Concerts in Pioneer Park. Russ married Mary Jo, the love of his life, in 1953, who survives him after 66 years of marriage. Russ is also survived by daughter Lisa Gutt, her husband Brian, their children Mariah and Makayla, and by son David and fiancé Genevieve. Russ is also survived by David's son Austin and his wife April. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Novato Presbyterian Church, 710 Wilson Avenue, Novato, CA, where Russ and Mary Jo have been members since 1958. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Larkspur, CA 94943 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Deacon's Fund at the Presbyterian Church of Novato, PO Box 631, Novato, CA 94948.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 1, 2020