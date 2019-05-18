|
Russell Dean Buell On February 7th, 2019, Russell passed away at the age of 55 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on September 20, 1963 in Berkeley, CA to Robert and Zona Buell. He grew up in Oregon and enlisted in the US Navy after high school. He later moved back to California in the mid 80's where he established and owned his business, King Carpet and Window Cleaning in Novato for 25+ years. He had a passion for gardening, camping and fishing. He was an avid bowler, a great dart player. He was a loyal SF 49ers fan and lover of animals and anything AC/DC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Zona. He is survived by his father Robert Buell of Vinton, CA, the mother of his children, Luanne Kidder of Novato, CA, his children, that he absolutely adored, Destiny Kidder-Buell, 22, and Dean Kidder-Buell, 18, both of Novato, CA, his brothers, Randy Morgan (Shelly) of Portland, Oregon, Steven Buell (Estella) of Arbuckle, CA, Thomas Buell (Jessie) of Rohnert Park, CA, Wayne Smith (Paula) of Hubbard, Oregon and several nieces and nephews. A gathering to remember Russell will be held at Ghiringhelli's Pizzeria at 1535 S. Novato Blvd., Novato, CA 94945 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:30am. In place of flowers, please donate to The MS Foundation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 18, 2019