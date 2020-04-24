|
|
Ruth E. Durgess
Dec. 28, 1919 - April 2, 2020
Resident of Novato
Ruth E. Durgess was a long time resident of Alameda, 60 years. She had been residing in Novato closer to her daughter Christine E. Andersen and son in-law Peter W. Andersen in Novato for the last year.
Ruth was preceeded in death by her husband John H. Durgess and her son John H. Durgess Jr. They will be together in peace at the Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 24, 2020