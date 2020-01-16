|
|
Ruth Isabell Harders Sanders Ruth Harders Sanders, one of the kindest, sweetest women in the world, passed away to heaven on December 13, 2019 just a couple months shy of her 99th birthday. She joins her husband James B. Sanders and daughter Sunny Sanders. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior by grace through faith as a young girl in Phoenix, Arizona where she met the father of her six children, fell in love and married during WWII. She worked hard and smiled a million smiles. We will celebrate her life, her victory in death and her promotion to heaven on January 18th, at Living Work Church, 1929 Novato Blvd. in Novato at 2 p.m. Please come and celebrate with us.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 16, 2020