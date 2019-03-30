|
Ruth Larsen Ruth Charlotte Larsen was born September 28, 1927 in San Francisco, CA and passed away on February 20, 2019 at Villa Marin, San Rafael, CA. She resided in San Francisco in her early years and it was there that she met her husband, Borge "Bill" Larsen. Together they built Dad's construction business during the 1950's and 60's while a building boom was on in San Francisco and were able to acquire some prime properties, particularly in the Marina District. In 1956, they adopted their first newborn, Kristine, and in 1959 their second, Karen. They lived in two separate houses that Dad built in the Golden Gate Heights neighborhood. In 1967 they were able to realize their dream and moved the family to the Sleepy Hollow area of San Anselmo. In 1970, much too young, Dad passed away of cancer and Mom embarked on a journey of single parenting for the rest of her life. After us girls left the house for college, Mom decided it was time to leave the "big" house behind and moved to a townhouse in the Peacock Gap area of San Rafael. It was at this time she became a world traveler and went on some 57 cruises in her lifetime. In 2007 with her deteriorating health, she found that three flights of stairs were taking their toll on her and so she moved to Villa Marin where she enjoyed meeting new people and participating in the activities that were offered. After 10 years in her condo, she moved "downstairs" where she would receive more care and would spend the last one and a half years of her life enjoying as much as she could, although her health continued to decline. She was always an avid reader and during this period she discovered and found great enjoyment in books on tapes when her macular degeneration caused her to lose most of her sight. Everyone who knew Mom knew one thingshe was a fighter. She faced more health problems that most people might not overcome and undoubtedly it was her German tenacity and temperament that kept her going. Because of this, it was a shock to all when she actually left us. Ruth leaves behind her daughters Kristine (Gary) Trubow and Karen (Mark) Kirby; three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Many thanks to the staff at Villa Marin's PCU and skilled nursing. Your dedication, kindness, and compassion not only to Mom but to the family were greatly appreciated, especially during her last few days. No service was held per Mom's request and her remains were buried next to Dad's at Mt. View Cemetery, Oakland, CA. We like to think she's on her final cruise!
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019