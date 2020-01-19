|
Ruth Maloney Louis May 5, 1923 Dec 25, 2019 Ruth Louis died on Christmas Day after suffering a bad fall days earlier. At 96 years old she lived a full life, bringing brightness, laughter, and love to her family and friends. Ruth was always an active volunteer and leader. (In fact, she once said that you couldn't fail to be a leader when you're almost six feet tall.) She lived at Carmel Valley Manor for the last 12 years where she served on and led multiple committees and participated in many clubs. Before moving to Carmel she spent 45 years in Marin County. She was married to Walter Louis (who died in 1994) and they raised their three sons, Augie, Chris, and Dan, as well as four stepchildren in Larkspur and Tiburon. She was also the bookkeeper for her husband's plumbing business, Louis Plumbing. Ruth served in numerous positions on the PTA at Del Mar Junior High School and later Redwood High School, and was recognized for her leadership with the first Honorary Service Award given by Redwood High School. Ruth was also active in Lifehouse Foundation when it was known as MARC, working for independent housing for the developmentally disabled. Ruth was a proud graduate (1945) of the University of Michigan. She was raised in Evanston, Illinois, and brought to California many stories about her Midwestern roots. She was an avid sports fan and a reader, always willing to discuss either in an engaging conversation. Since she was so much fun, genuine and caring, Ruth was beloved by her family, including her three sons, her three daughters-in-law, and her nine grandchildren who all came to visit her as often as possible. She delighted in showing pictures of her three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to join her family in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 15th, 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9th and Dolores, Carmel. Contributions made in Ruth's honor may be made to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 19, 2020