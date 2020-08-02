Ruth Marie Rifkind October 15, 1920 - July 18, 2020 Ruth Marie Rifkind was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. The matriarch of five living generations all residing in Marin County, passed away surrounded by family, on July 18, 2020. Born in San Francisco, to George and Lillian Dunbar, raised as an only child, she was doted upon by her parents and her Aunt Minnie and Aunt Mabel, who took young Ruth on trips around the USA. Ruth made friends easily and kept them for life, some lasting almost a century, in particular her lifelong friend, Ann Bean. They attended San Francisco Girls' High and met in Job's Daughters. Ann's family, including her daughters and husbands, adopted Ruth as a member of their family, and they enjoyed travels together, including cruises and road trips to presidential libraries. Ruth was a proud and patriotic American, a member of the "Greatest Generation," coming of age during the Great Depression, and she volunteered for the American Red Cross during World War II as a driver. She and her friend Ann worked for Prudential for almost 20 years. Ruth met the love of her life, Edward Rifkind, her "Sweetie" and "Papa" to the rest of the family, on a cruise to Alaska. Ruth and Ed married in 1957 and lived in San Francisco near Ed's daughter, Arlene, and her family, and then moved to Marin in 1961, settling in Terra Linda to live near his son, Gary, and his family. Ed joined Gary, who both worked as pharmacists by profession, in his new San Rafael pharmacy at 4th & C Streets, where Ruth helped with bookkeeping and administrative support. In 1967, Ruth and Ed built their dream home in the Marin Country Club Estates in Novato. They enjoyed golfing at the Marin County Country Club. Ruth became active in the Club's Garden Club and weekly bridge games. Ruth loved Christmas and always enjoyed it when her husband would dress up as Santa Claus for the yearly Marin Foundation fundraiser that they hosted at their home. During their 34 years of devoted marriage, Ruth and Ed traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and went on numerous cruises. After Papa Ed passed away in 1991, Ruth continued traveling with her friend Ann, including yearly trips to New York to see Broadway plays and operas. Ruth also would travel with Ann and her daughters, who were also her goddaughters. They planned family trips with Melly (and her husband Bill Hodges) and Marsha (and her husband David Nicodeno), and Ann's granddaughter Jennifer. Her stepson Gary and his wife Joyce planned travel adventures with Ruth to fly to the Grand Canyon to see the views, to New York to see musicals, and to Maui where she enjoyed her first spa day. Ruth always put family first and hosted innumerable holidays and celebrations at her home. The entire family loved Ruth's warm hospitality. Her favorite words were "lovely" and "wonderful." Ruth is survived by her stepson, Gary Rifkind and his wife Joyce; and three grandchildren, Tom Norman and his wife Patti, Len Rifkind and his wife Elssy, Julie Wolfson and her husband Steven; four great-grandchildren, Jessica Paul and her husband Garrett, Alex Rifkind and his fiancé Michelle Wilson, Sofia Wolfson and Vivian Wolfson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Paloma Paul, Aviana Paul, and Solana Paul. Donations can be made to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.



