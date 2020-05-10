Ruth Median
Ruth Median Ruth Median, a resident of Marin County for almost 40 years, died on Sunday, April 26 at the age of 90. The cause was complications of Covid-19. Born in Vienna, Austria, her family fled to Belgium just before World War II, after the Nazis seized Ruth's father's property. There, she lived out the war in semi-hiding. In 1948, Ruth and her mother emigrated to the United States, where Ruth's gift for foreign languages launched her career at a large shipping company. In 1965, Ruth entered the Foreign Service, where she was a highly sought after senior secretary/ administrator for a series of American ambassadors. Accompanied, for a time, by her beloved pet poodle Pierre, Ruth held posts all over the world, including in Paris, Vienna, Quito, Athens, and Kigali. After retirement, Ruth made her home in Marin County, where she enjoyed local music, dining, and hiking Mt. Tamalpais. Ruth is survived by cousins in the United States, Canada and Israel. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America. Assisted by: Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo

Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 10, 2020.
