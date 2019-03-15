|
Ryan Douglas Zirkle Mar 26, 1993 - Mar 15, 2018 In Loving Memory Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered, Marin County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Douglas Zirkle passed away in the line of duty one year ago today, forever etching in our hearts the memory of the strong, vibrant and loving young man he was. His passing left a deep void in so many lives and the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the extended community continues to provide testimony to Ryan's powerful presence during his time here on earth and his legacy of service which will live on. In his 24 years, Ryan Zirkle blessed us all, serving as an example of what is right and good and we are eternally grateful for having him in our lives. We miss him with all of our hearts every single day and celebrate his memory today and forever.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 15, 2019