Ryan Douglas Zirkle Mar. 26, 1993 - Mar. 15, 2018 In Loving Memory Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered, Marin County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Douglas Zirkle passed away in the line of duty two years ago today, forever etching in our hearts the memory of the strong, vibrant, and loving young man he was. His passing continues to leave a deep void in so many lives and now, even two years later, the ongoing love and support from family, friends and the extended community continues to provide testimony to the powerful presence of his legacy. In his 24 years, Ryan blessed us all, serving as an example of what is right and good and we are eternally grateful for having him in our lives. We will always miss him with all of our hearts every single day and celebrate his memory today and forever.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 15, 2020