San Geronimo Community Presbyterian Church
6001 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
San Geronimo, CA 94963
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Ryan Easton-Brown Obituary
Ryan Easton-Brown Ryan Easton-Brown, 35, of Lagunitas, was found dead Wednesday morning, September 25th, on Esplanade Beach at Pacifica, another casualty of the failed War on Drugs. Ryan was born at his family's home in Lagunitas, April 19, 1984, loving son of Dyann and Alex Easton-Brown, brother of Janelle Yancey, and uncle to Cooper Hochman, both of Novato. Ryan attended the Montessori preschool and elementary program at Lagunitas School, graduating from Drake High in 2002. He last worked at Andy's Local Market in San Rafael. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, October 20th, at 1:00pm, at the San Geronimo Community Presbyterian Church, 6001 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. at Nicasio Road, San Geronimo. "Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky with one hand waving free, Silhouetted by the sea, Circled by the circus sands... "Out to the windy beach, Far from the twisted reach, of crazy sorrow... (taken from 'Mr. Tambourine Man' by Bob Dylan)
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 13, 2019
