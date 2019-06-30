|
S. Allen Willis Mar 23, 1929 - Jun 10, 2019 Al passed away in his Bodega home after a short illness. He was the son of Harry and Juanita Mills Willis and was born and lived in Kentfield until his retirement. A graduate of Tamalpais High School and Marin Junior College, his trumpet playing brought him to join the musician's union. This led to his career playing with local bands that brought him to join the Ernie Heckscher Band at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco and then on to Reno and Las Vegas. Al was drafted and was on his way to Korea with his trumpet when he received orders to remain in Tokyo in the U.S Army Band for the duration. Upon his return home, he went to UC Berkeley, graduating as a Landscape Architect. Through his music, Al became a member of the Bohemian Club and enjoyed the company of great friends and summers at the "Grove." Al was married to June Blanchett in 1965. Upon their retirement, they purchased property in Bodega, where he designed and built their home. They enjoyed many years of country-living, entertaining family, friends, and deer families that visited often! Al leaves a loving family who enjoyed many happy, unforgettable times with him. He is survived by his wife June; her daughter Linda (Alan); loving nieces and nephews, Mark Willis (Lynn), David Willis (Nora), Nancy Lundy, Sue Bacon, Lisa Butler (Kent); and sister-in-law Joan Willis. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Betty and husband Bud Bacon; and his brother Charles Willis.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 30, 2019