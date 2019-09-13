Home

Sabrina Ann Coyle Sep. 1965 - Aug. 2019 Unexpectedly, Sabrina passed away August 26 at her residence. She was predeceased by her father, Robert J. Coyle. She is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Coyle; brother James and sister-in-law Nani; daughters Alessandra Anaya, Cecilia Roman, Meaghan Coyle and Kylie Bradley; granddaughters Adriana, Kaylee, Julia, and Naomi; and grandson Alex; nieces Keilah and Jenna and nephew Jimmy Coyle. Family services were private. May she rest in peace with the angels.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
