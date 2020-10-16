1/1
Sally Ann Trahan
1933 - 2020
Sally Ann Trahan Sally Ann Trahan died peacefully at her home on the 11th of October 2020, in Novato, California, at the age of 87 after an extraordinary life of adventure and accomplishments. Sally is survived by six of her eight children: Michael, Jeffrey, Timothy, Kathleen, David and Patrick; her twelve grandchildren; and her three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Edward and her daughter Leigh Anne Trahan Wilson. Born to Frances and Lee White in San Antonio, Texas on August 21, 1933 she experienced a youth one typically reads about only in novels. Who else can claim to have ridden a horse to high school and have a baby deer that followed you around your house? Marrying Frank Trahan in 1952, she began her first career as a military wife and a nurturing and enlightening mother. Supporting a soldier's career and serving her nation, she gamely shepherded the family to a host of locations around the world, embracing her nomadic lifestyle, yet always making whatever house she occupied a home always within 24 hours of the first box arriving. Being a "Wundermom" was not enough for Sally. Realizing her potential for teaching, her passion for children, and a desire for independence, she decided at the age of 40 to pursue another personal goal, to go back to school and attain a college degree. In 1977, in less than four years and while still raising four children at home, she graduated with honors from San Francisco State, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication Disorders, but that wasn't enough for her. In 1979, Sally graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of San Francisco with a Master of Science Degree in Communication Disorders with an Audiology minor. She immediately was employed as a speech therapist by the Marin County Office of Education, a position she held until 1986, when she was promoted to Program Manager, a position she excelled in until her retirement in 2007, and during which she was selected to serve multiple terms on the Marin Childcare Commission. During her tenure, her and her staff's accomplishments were many. Always striving to serve her students to the very best of her ability, she became renowned as a champion of her people and programs, never giving less than 100% to every task. Her retirement at the age of 75 was a significant loss to many. She was a true renaissance woman, significantly impacting the lives of everyone she ever met. A funeral and celebration of her life is scheduled for October 17, 2020 at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato, CA. All are welcome to celebrate Sally's life. Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a reception following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, https://www.alzinfo.org/; or The Organization for Autism Research, https://researchautism.org/.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
Funeral services provided by
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
October 15, 2020
What a special principal, Sally was!!!!!!!
Jennie Thompson
Student
