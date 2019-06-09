|
Sally Shank Doyle July 11, 1946 - May 12, 2019 Sally passed away at home on Mother's Day, after spending the week in the loving presence of family and friends gathered together in Lake Tahoe for her daughter Molly's wedding. Sally was an incredible wife, mother, teacher and friend to so many. We love and miss her. Sally grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, to parents Virginia and Charles Shank, and was raised with five wonderful sisters: Kathy Bowman, Kim Harris, Carolyn Kleinman, Jennifer McCarthy, and Chris Warner. She is dearly missed by her loving husband Bob Doyle, and children Alexa, Quinn and Molly. She devoted over three decades to teaching and was well loved by her students and colleagues in the Windham CT, Glastonbury CT, and Temecula, CA school districts. She taught both special education and ESL, and continued her service to her community throughout her retirement. She taught English coursework to new immigrant families recently relocated to the US, sat on the board of a local affordable housing Association and was an active volunteer at her church. She found her second calling in textile art at the College of Marin, and built a strong community of support in her art classes in local volunteer work. Sally will be remembered by all for her fierce love for her family and friends, her sharp intelligence and sense of humor, her strong will, courage and fearlessness, her gratitude and appreciation of others, and her deep caring and kindness to others. Her strength in the face of a 15 month journey with cancer inspired all around her. Sally found joy in all aspects of her life, brought unsurpassed joy to others, and brought a light into the lives of those she loved that can never be replaced. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Congregational Church, 145 Rock Hill Dr. in Tiburon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sally's memory to Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939.
