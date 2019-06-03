|
Sally Stoerker Passed away on May 27th peacefully and with family after a brief illness. She is survived by Michael Owen (Son), Ginny Marie Owen (daughter-in-law) and Kristin Stoerker (Daughter). She was a wonderful loving mother and will be greatly missed. She was active in Marin County for many decades helping children in Short School back in the 1970's and then later on at Davidson Middle School in the 1980's until 2007. She loved working with the children and they loved her. She brought joy to many people through her artistry in quilt making. It's a great comfort to the family to know that so many people and children will be enjoying the quilts that she has given to them over the many years. She was wife to Caroll Stoerker (deceased). The family requests that donations be sent in her name to the following charities: Heartland Hospice, The San Rafael Food Bank, Ritter House, St. Vincent's de Paul and the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 3, 2019