Sam G. Wilcox The world lost one of the good ones this year. Samuel Graves Wilcox was born April 9, 1940, in Georgetown, Texas. He died May 11, 2020, in Newport, Oregon. He was predeceased by his husband and partner of 58 years, Edwin Learmont Bedford in 2016; and by his native-Texan parents, Samuel Easley Wilcox, Jr. and Dorothy Blanch Brown; and his sister, Alice Murphy Wilcox Elsey. The Wilcox family was well-established in Georgetown, dating back to the 1800's. Sam was named for his uncle, Harry N. Graves, who became city attorney, county attorney, Representative in the Texas legislature, and later Judge on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Mr. Graves helped prosecute the Ku Klux Klan in a landmark case and, while State Representative, wrote the bill establishing the Texas Highway Patrol. The Wilcox family moved to Abilene in 1957, where Sam spent his senior year, graduating from Abilene High School in 1958. He hit the road with vim and vigor right away and headed to Mexico, graduating from University of Texas in 1962 with dual bachelor degrees in philosophy and psychology. Sam was a Fulbright Scholar in 1963. Sam and Ed spent the bulk of their teaching and influential leadership and mentorship years in the San Rafael School District in Marin County, California. Sam taught philosophy, history, sociology, psychology and peer counseling in San Rafael. After more graduate school and a masters in Cognitive Psychology, he became a licensed psychotherapist and credentialed counselor. Funny, joyful, and optimistic, Sam worked as a counselor at Terra Linda High School for 10 years and is warmly remembered by colleagues and previous students alike. Sam and Ed enjoyed traveling the world and the great American West with a special affection for road travel, camping, and in their retirement years added a recreational vehicle so they could travel with their beloved English Bulldogs. Sam Wilcox would be sending great affection and moral support to teachers: teaching, leading and influencing during these times!



