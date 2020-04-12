|
Samuel Addison Megeath III "Chip" Sep. 2, 1946 - Mar. 29, 2020 Chip passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, March 29. He was 73 years old. In his life, he was well educated (and he let you know it) with an MBA in Finance from the University of Oregon. He was a successful stockbroker on Wall Street in the 1970's and a successful businessman in San Francisco, including serving as the Chairman of the Board for PLM International. He started his own railroad shipping company, LEF&C Partners and retired in his late 40s. Throughout his retirement, he had an affinity for racing sailing boats. He participated many times in the Transpacific Yacht Race from Long Beach Harbor to Honolulu, HI, placing first in his division multiple times. In addition to his success in both business and sailing, he enjoyed his hummingbird feeder, hummingbirds and spending time with those he held close in his neighborhood and in his heart. To sum up my father, he was one to share his feelings without people guessing how he felt at times. Amidst it all and while his intentions may not have been in black and white, he was a loving father, who battled his own demons, pain, and cancer which he succumbed to in the end. I choose to remember him for the positive, sincere smiles and honest, "I love you's" with that twinkle in his eye and smile on his face. Chip is survived by his son Ron (Vanessa); his grandchildren Maverick and Oceana; and former spouse Dorothy Megeath. Please send prayers and love to Chip and his family. Rest in peace and be pain and cancer free. You are missed by many and loved. Love you Dad. - Ron A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020