|
|
Samuel Haley Beers May 13, 1987 - Feb. 3, 2019 Sam died peacefully in Tiburon, California on Sunday, February 3rd. He is survived by his mother Kathryn Oliver of Tiburon, his father Roger Beers of New London, CT, his sister Elizabeth Beers of Watertown, MA, his son Xavier, Xavier's mother Deseri Eaton, his grandmother, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sam grew up in San Francisco and Mill Valley. He was a handsome young man, one of a kind with a good heart and an adventurous spirit. He was known for his capers and humorous antics. Sam was passionate about cars and loved collecting and repairing them. In recent years, Sam struggled with personal challenges and setbacks, but he maintained a deep love and loyalty for family and friends, and a special place in his heart for Xavier. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. A Celebration of Life for Sam will be held on March 17 in Marin County. For more information on the gathering, please email [email protected]
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 16, 2019