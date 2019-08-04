|
Sande A. McGarry (née Spector) Sande McGarry passed peacefully at Marin General on July 12, 2019, aged 67. Born in Chicago, Sande moved to Sausalito in the 1980's to pursue her CPA career. Loving and loyal, totally authentic, Sande was our friend both when we were most in need and every day of the week. We will miss her sharp mind, devilish humor and abundance of empathy, compassion and caring. She was a beloved leader on the Sausalito Art Festival; Dog Park and Woman's Club boards. She gave from her heart and was a model to all. We will celebrate her life on Sunday, August 25th, 2-4 p.m. at the Sausalito Woman's Club.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019