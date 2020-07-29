Sandra J. Wise-Burr Sandra J. Wise-Burr passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020. Known to her family and friends as Sam or Sandi. Sam had an extremely large and generous heart. She gave love freely and without conditions to all. She believed everyone deserved to be treated with love, kindness and respect and embodied compassion, empathy and the grace of forgiveness (with a little bit of stubbornness). Sam spent most of her life working with food. She found the opportunity to fulfill her passion and participate in a culinary program, which led her to the kitchen at Homeward Bound, the place she felt needed, loved and appreciated. A place she could make peoples days a little brighter through food, laughter and love. Sam was ALL about family and friends, whether it be her own or someone else's. She loved dogs, tortoises and wolves. Her turtles 'Boosie' and 'Bug' were her heart and soul. Sam was a gifted artist and loved drawing, painting, making Halloween decorations and Christmas ornaments. She loved 'giving' to others, whether it be her craft, her time, an encouraging word, yummy treats or the shirt off her back. Sam leaves behind her children, Angel (Tiberio) and Shaun (Lori); ex-husband and friend, Charles 'Chuck' Burr; grandchildren Breanna, Crystal, Miah, Tyler and Ashley; her siblings Ron (Becky), Sharla and Linda (Patrick); nieces and nephews Skarlet (Ahmad), Danny (Hannah), Sean (Ari), Socorro, Michael (Amy), Patrick, Tommy, Fletcher, Christopher, Kristen, Bonnie and Kelli; great-nieces and nephews, Shaquille (Chanel), Ava, Abby, Ben, Maurisha, Daphene, Neveah, Ember, AJ, Asa, Gabe, Izaiah, Blake, Wesley and Eliaz; her Auntie Cookie (Mike) and cousin Barbie. Sam was predeceased by her Grandmother Lydia E. Wise, parents John 'Jack' and Marlyn 'Dee' Wise, sister Cheryl, stepdaughter Gina and great-nephew Malachi. We will forever miss you Sandra J. Wise-Burr. We will continue your legacy of LOVE. You were the best Mom, Sister, Auntie, Gammy and Friend. Please preview Sam's full obituary at Legacy.com