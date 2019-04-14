Home

Sandra Jean (Landau) Herlihy

Sandra Jean (Landau) Herlihy Obituary
Sandra Herlihy Sandra Jean (Landau) Herlihy, died unexpectedly after a brief illness in Novato on April 8, 2019 at the age of 82. She was surrounded by her family and died peacefully. Sandy is survived by Irwin, her beloved husband of 62 years; her children: Linda Herlihy and husband Chuck Roth, Karen Herlihy Hertz and husband Howard Hertz, Ken Herlihy and wife Shelley Lane Herlihy; and her grandchildren Nick Roth, Alex Roth, Rachel Hertz, Kyle Herlihy and his wife Teresa Romeo Herlihy, and Jenna Herlihy. Sandy lived in Novato for 55 years. The family will honor Sandy with a private celebration of life. Memorial donations in Sandy's honor may be made to the Sharpsteen Museum in Calistoga, National Park Service or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
