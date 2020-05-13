Sandra Eben, age 80, died peacefully at her home in Sausalito, California on May 8, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1939 in Pasadena, California to June and George Conrad. Sandra went to Bishops Preparatory School for high school in La Jolla, California and graduated in 1957. She then went to Finch College in Manhattan, New York and received a BA. She was a financial planner for 30 years. Her hobbies were traveling, French, swimming, and skiing. Sandra Eben's parents were June and George Conrad. She is survived by her partner, Dr. Albert Kastl; daughter, Heather Eben; sister, Patricia Halliday; brother, John Clark; niece, Nalina Clark; nephews Mark Halliday, Henry Clark and Logan McLellan; and grandnephew, Theodore Porter-Clark. She will be cremated by Oceanview Cremations in Hayward. No Services will be held.



