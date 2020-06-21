Santiago "Santi" Ojeda October 6, 1934 November 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Santiago Ojeda on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019 at the age of 84. He passed away peacefully in San Jose at the home of his niece, Maria and great-niece, Sara, surrounded that day by his loving family and friends. This amazing man will be truly missed by his family, friends and his community. Santi was the proud owner of Shoreline Coffee Shop for 47 years in Mill Valley, California. His restaurant was his passion. He loved to serve his customers, friends, and family with delicious meals, a big smile and a warm heart. As a longtime restaurant owner, he fed many generations of families from his community. As the cook or host, he always made time to listen or share stories with his customers, often times sitting with them as they enjoyed their meal. He lived a life of true kindness and generosity, whether feeding the homeless near his restaurant or volunteering at his catholic church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Mill Valley or at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Sausalito. He cared about people. He enjoyed traveling, nice meals with friends and family as well as dressing up to impress. At the young age of 48, he began training and running marathons as a hobby. He competed domestically and abroad at some of the largest cities and competitions. With strength, determination, and his sheer will, he always finished a race he started. He found incredible satisfaction crossing the finish line. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was also a fan and supporter of the arts, sponsoring the Mill Valley Film Festival for many years. As family, Santi was much more than an uncle or brother. He was our guardian angel, our big brother, our confidant, our mentor, our dearest friend and grandpa. He loved life and always shared his positive views with all of us. Santi leaves behind a sister, Ninfa; niece Maria (daughter Sara); nephew Cisco (wife Lourdes, kids Pancho, Emmanuel, Alena); nephew Jesse (wife Leah, kids Nicole, Daniel); nephew Jorge (wife Lucy, kids Samantha, Melanie, Kimberly, Emily); niece Anna and nephew Fernando. He will be welcomed into heaven by his older sister Evangelina, his mom Isabela, his dad Santiago, his nephew Esteban and his beloved Betty. The family held a small private celebration of his life and spread his ashes in the sea. May you rest in peace, Santi. We will always keep you in our hearts.



