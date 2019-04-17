|
Sarah Putman Age 67, passed away April 10, 2019 in San Francisco. Sarah was born to Raymond and Francis (Fennell) Putman on August 23, 1951 in Canton Illinois. She was a long term resident of Mill Valley. She graduated from Bradley University in Peoria Illinois in 1974 and then began her long career in advertising that first brought her to San Francisco in 1980. Sarah, always generous in spirit, put her career on hold to move back to the Midwest to take care of her aging parents for over a decade. She then returned to her favorite place, Mill Valley. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brother David and Bill; nieces Kristen (Putman) Tidwell and Ann Putman and best friend of many years Ingrid Holmsen. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at Saylor's Restaurant in Sausalito Thursday April 18 at 5:30 PM.
