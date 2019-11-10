|
|
Scott James McMillen Age 55, passed away after a six month battle with CNS lymphoma on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1964 in Glendale, CA. He is survived by the love of his life Kathryn Alvarez, the children he helped raise that became his own, Tyler Young and Kailee Young (her husband Zane Anglin) his parents, Lanny and Jackie Couvillon, Mike and Cathie McMillen, brothers Dan Couvillon, Randy Couvillon, and Chris McMillen, sisters-in-law, Samantha Couvillon, Sarah Couvillon, and Ashley McMillen, nephews Eli Couvillon and Kingston McMillen, nieces Delilah and Posey Couvillon. Also Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends who all loved him and felt like he was a brother. A big man with a big heart who will leave a big hole in all of our lives. The family requests gifts in remembrance to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 10, 2019