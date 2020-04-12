|
Seamus Matthew Finnegan Seamus Matthew Finnegan passed away April 3, 2020 after losing a fierce battle with addiction. He was not yet 29 years old. Seamus, known by many as Shay, was born in Dublin, Ireland on July 12, 1991 to Phaedra Craig and James Matthew Finnegan. He and his mom returned to the USA in 1993, and soon after his adored sister, Sappho, was born. They spent their first years in Scottsdale, AZ, where his mother and stepfather met. Dimitri M. Tenev joined the family and all eventually moved to Albany, CA. Shay graduated from Albany High in 2009. Shay loved life. He loved his family and close friends. He loved music, laughing, being in nature, skateboarding, cats, museums, movies, old records, and reading, especially myths and poetry, and he was always curious, finding adventure everywhere. Shay liked to ponder the big questions. He was a kind soul, and wrote that contributing something positive for his fellow humans to be the true meaning of life. Shay had an immense natural artistic talent. He was exceptionally creative and attempted to connect with others through his far-reaching art, which will continue to be admired. Shay had been living in Corte Madera and worked for years as an electrician's assistant. He and his family were proud of his courage and bravery as he tackled addiction. We were all very proud of the fact that he graduated out of methadone treatment, an unspeakably difficult task. He persevered, continuing to see the beauty in life. Shay is survived by his sister, Sappho E. Finnegan; mom, Phaedra Craig; dad, James M. Finnegan; stepdad, Dimitri M. Tenev; stepbrothers Mihail and Dimitar Tenev; grandparents Bryn and Ismini Craig and Ann G. Finnegan; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who love and miss him very much. Shay is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard G. Finnegan. A memorial will be held at a later date in Marin County. Arrangements under the direction of Monte's Chapel of the the Hills in San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020