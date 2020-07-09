Sean Patrick O'Hara Sean Patrick O'Hara, age 67, passed away after a bicycle accident in Redding, CA, on June 13, 2020. Sean was preceded in death by his father Thomas, his sister Lori, and his mother Coral. He is survived by his children, Heather (Marcel) and Spencer (Abigail); his grandchildren, Taylor, Sylvan, and Miles; his brothers, Brian and Timothy (Robin); and his nieces Rebecca and Jamie. Sean was born on January 9, 1953 in San Francisco, CA, to Thomas and Coral (Bartholomew) O'Hara. His family later moved to San Rafael where he graduated from Terra Linda High in 1971. He was married for 10 years, and enjoyed filming and hiking with his two children. Sean drove out to places like Point Reyes to pray and be close to God and he loved immersing himself in spiritual singing. He performed his own vehicle maintenance and he helped his neighbors. Sean's occupations included: computer technician, correctional officer, truck driver, and home health aid. He also cared for his mother before her passing in 2018. Our humble, kindhearted, and playful Dad will be dearly missed. A small service will be held. Contact:spomem@oak.homeunix.org. To remember Sean, donate to a charity or sing a song that brings you spiritual connection.



