Sebastian Thomas Peterson April 3, 1992 May 20, 2019 Sebastian Peterson, 27, died unexpectedly at his home in Novato on May 20, 2019. Born in Santa Rosa, raised in Marinwood, he was a sixth generation member of the Marin pioneer Murray family of Kentfield. Despite a lifelong struggle with health issues, Sebastian looked beyond them. He had a wide range of interests, from his large baseball card and memorabilia collection, to playing the guitar, to avid reading in everything from fantasy literature to philosophy. He loved to discuss ideas, was knowledgeable about music from classical to rock, and had a great sense of humor. He cherished his family and friends, who will always remember his effect on their lives. Sebastian is survived by his mother, Trisha Peterson, of Novato, grandparents Thomas and Marsha Peterson, of Marinwood, Uncle Troy (Mary Faiman) Peterson, of Novato, cousins Thomas and Elizabeth, great-aunt Patricia (James) Miskella, great-uncle, Br. Daniel Peterson, S.J., and other family members. Friends are invited to a celebration of Sebastian's life on Sunday, June 9, 2-5 pm, at The Key Room, 1385 Hamilton Parkway, Novato 94949. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sebastian's memory may be made to Buckelew Programs of San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 29 to June 6, 2019