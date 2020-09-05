Selbie B. Hull Selbie B. Hull was born April 29, 1942 in Berkeley, CA to James Watt Eadie and Francis Kidder. After a two-year battle with Ovarian cancer, she passed away surrounded by family on August 22, 2020. Selbie was a longtime resident of Novato, CA. She attended El Cerrito High School, graduating in 1959 and completed her education at Contra Costa College. Selbie met her first husband, Jon Lehman, and they married in November 1962. She and Jon had two children. Their daughter, Lisa, born in 1966 and later, Greg, born in 1970. They lived in Kirkland, Washington until their divorce in 1976. At that time, she and her kids moved to California to be closer to family and to start a new life. She and her kids lived in Novato and then later moved to Rohnert Park. Selbie got a job working for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company as an administrative assistant. During this time, she met James Hull, and together they shared a life traveling the world, seeing all the places far and wide. In 1996 they married, and she gained two more daughters, Tamara and Lara. Selbie retired in 2000 as Executive Secretary to the Vice President of a large insurance company, which allowed them to continue their life of travel together. When Selbie left this world to join her place in heaven, she left behind a husband; four children; two sons-in-law; a daughter-in-law; 11 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; as well as two brothers and their wives; two nieces; three nephews and their seven children. Selbie's life was very full of family and love. She was a great mother, a devoted wife, and a caring sister, who was always there to hold all the families together. She was a strong Christian, a lover of Christ, and a dear friend to many. She sung in the church choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for decades. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.



