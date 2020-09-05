1/
Selbie B. Hull
1942 - 2020
Selbie B. Hull Selbie B. Hull was born April 29, 1942 in Berkeley, CA to James Watt Eadie and Francis Kidder. After a two-year battle with Ovarian cancer, she passed away surrounded by family on August 22, 2020. Selbie was a longtime resident of Novato, CA. She attended El Cerrito High School, graduating in 1959 and completed her education at Contra Costa College. Selbie met her first husband, Jon Lehman, and they married in November 1962. She and Jon had two children. Their daughter, Lisa, born in 1966 and later, Greg, born in 1970. They lived in Kirkland, Washington until their divorce in 1976. At that time, she and her kids moved to California to be closer to family and to start a new life. She and her kids lived in Novato and then later moved to Rohnert Park. Selbie got a job working for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company as an administrative assistant. During this time, she met James Hull, and together they shared a life traveling the world, seeing all the places far and wide. In 1996 they married, and she gained two more daughters, Tamara and Lara. Selbie retired in 2000 as Executive Secretary to the Vice President of a large insurance company, which allowed them to continue their life of travel together. When Selbie left this world to join her place in heaven, she left behind a husband; four children; two sons-in-law; a daughter-in-law; 11 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; as well as two brothers and their wives; two nieces; three nephews and their seven children. Selbie's life was very full of family and love. She was a great mother, a devoted wife, and a caring sister, who was always there to hold all the families together. She was a strong Christian, a lover of Christ, and a dear friend to many. She sung in the church choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for decades. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
August 27, 2020
Selbie and I sang together in Shepherd's Chorus since she first moved to Novato. Our children sat with us in choir in the back of the church before the current building was built. I loved being next to her in choir: she learned quickly and sang so well. There is nothing like singing together to create a closeness that goes beyond the singing and into the heart. She was so lovely, thoughtful, and kind. I will miss our lunches together, our singing together, but most of all her beautiful presence.
Mary Whitney
Friend
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where I met Selbie and worshiped with her every Sunday. She was a beautiful lady, always a smile and concerned about how one was doing and feeling. I will miss seeing her, once the church is open for worship again. May she Rest In Peace. In His Name. Helga May
Helga May
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
Selbie sang with me in the choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where my husband is the organist/Director of Music. She had a beautiful, clear and accurate alto voice so I always enjoyed standing next to her when we sang. We shared a lot of phone calls and texts during both of her bouts with cancer and she was always upbeat. I have saved a wonderful string of texts with her and will keep these forever (or as long as my IPhone will allow).
Cynthia Reese-McKersie
Friend
August 25, 2020
You were the best mom in the world and I loved you so much. You will be missed by so many. Say hi to dad for me and spend eternity happy and safe and loved by God. I will see you again one day.
Lisa Hill
Family
