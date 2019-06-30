|
Seran K. Homrig Passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa, June 22, 2019 at age 95. She showed what she was made of in the last five months, hiding her pain with smiles for everyone; including the caregivers with Heartland Hospice. Seran is survived by her cherished daughter Patricia Ann, who never left her side. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law Jeanie; good friends; and her grand-dog Neena. Seran was preceded in death by her loving and devoted son, Randall Mark. After high school Seran went to work for the Navy Department during WWII. After the war, she chose to raise her children before returning to a 40-year stellar career with the United States government. Seran was totally devoted to her children, and they to her. She was extremely proud of her Armenian heritage and had a gift for sewing. Seran's essence and gifts to this world can never be replicated. Please join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA. Following her service, Seran will be privately laid to rest with her cherished Randall at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma; replete with dove release. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Seran's name. A special thanks to our loving friends Cassandra and Randall. Condolences available at AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 30, 2019