|
|
Sergeant Douglas "Doug" N. Parkhurst Sergeant Douglas "Doug" N. Parkhurst, age 78, passed away on February 25, 2019 after suffering from COPD. Many knew him by the nickname "Clint," a name he earned for his Clint Eastwood-like mannerisms. Doug was born in Glendale, CA to the late Nagel and Belva Parkhurst. His father was a gifted professional art illustrator. His mother was a dancer in Hollywood who performed with stars like Fred Astaire. Doug graduated from the San Rafael Military Academy and then went into the US Air Force and served during Vietnam. He later attended Los Angeles Art Center School and became an art illustrator like his father. He went on to become a police officer, first with Belvedere P.D. and then for 30 years with the Town of Ross Police Department, including serving for several years with the Marin County Major Crimes Task Force and winning the CA Attorney General's Award for solving major crimes in Marin County. Doug retired as an Inspector Sergeant in the early 2000s. Doug belonged to the Patriot Guard Motorcycle Club which escorts fallen and returning military personnel and police officers. He was also an honorary rider for RIP City Riders, who are known for their fundraising rides. Doug raced cars professionally in the early 1960's and together with Scott Parkhurst, he owned a motorcycle road racing team and sponsored and mentored riders. Doug is survived by his loving daughter Erika; his son-in-law John Vannoy; and three grandchildren Joshua, Rebecca, and Makaila Vannoy, all of VA. He is also survived by his very dear relative Scott Parkhurst with whom he lived for many years. Other close relatives include Santina Kapkin, Nancy, Carole, Frank, Judy, Tim, Cindy, and Bob. Finally, Sgt. Parkhurst is survived by his treasured Law Enforcement colleagues. Doug's service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary, 2500 5th St., San Rafael. His family declines flowers but donations to s would be appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 9, 2019