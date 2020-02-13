|
Shane Hollister Brady Passed peacefully on January 25, 2020 in Napa, California at the age of 92. Shane was born on June 26, 1927 in Ohio to Juliet King Rogers Brady. After growing up in the Midwest, he joined the Navy and became a pilot, flying Bearcat Airplanes. Shane loved analyzing stocks, and had a successful career working as Assistant Manager of the San Francisco main office of Dean Witter. Shane later moved to San Rafael, where he was the Branch Manager of Dean Witter in Marin County. Shane married the love of his life, Karen Dendahl Oppenheimer on February 14, 1989 and went on to open his own brokerage firm in 1990. Shane was a huge lover |of animals, especially his German Shepard, Cougar. He also enjoyed golf and fishing. Shane was a resilient survivor of the October 2017 wildfires and was passionate about rebuilding his beloved Creekside home. Shane was a role model and inspiration to his large community of friends in the Napa Valley. Shane is survived by his son Ted Brady of Marin, stepson Peter (MaryBeth) Oppenheimer of San Luis Obispo and stepson Scott (Peggy) Oppenheimer of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and many countless friends he also considered his family. Shane was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Dendahl Brady of Marin and son, Shane Brady of Marin. A memorial service is scheduled for February 17, 2020, at 1:00pm, at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shane's life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shane's name to the . Shane's family and friends would like to thank the staff at the Queen of the Valley Hospital, especially Lou (nurse), Kathy, Doctor Ju and Doctor Srebro for their support and dedication to Shane throughout the years.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 13, 2020