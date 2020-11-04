Sharon Diane Young May 25, 1944 - October 29, 2020 Sharon Diane Young of Greenbrae passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on October 29th after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jerald Young; her children, Matthew, Rachel (Rimon) and Rebecca (Josh); her grandchildren, Sammy and Izzy Frucht and Alex Gustin; her mother, Ruth Goodstein; and her brothers, Harold and Steven Goodstein. Sharon was born in Washington, DC and moved to Detroit in 1956. She met Jerry Young, her future husband of 54 years, while they were students at the University of Michigan. They married the month Sharon received her undergraduate degree in special education. She taught fourth grade in Ann Arbor public schools while Jerry completed medical school. The couple then moved to San Francisco, CA, where she earned a master's degree at S.F. State and taught students who were physically unable to attend school. Next, they moved to Rochester, NY then San Antonio, TX and the family eventually settled in the Dominican neighborhood of San Rafael, where they lived from 1975 until 2015. She was a loving and amazing mom and grandmother and a strong advocate for education and extra-curricular activities for all children. She loved to volunteer at her kids' schools, and support them in all their school projects and other activities. As a devoted volunteer, she served as PTA president at Coleman Elementary, was active at Marin Country Day School, and served as President of the S.F. University High School Parents' Association and Trustee on the Board of Directors. Sharon spent many years on the Board of the Marin JCC, including serving as President. She also loved to travel, attend the symphony, movies and theater, read books, participate in the Marin Jewish community, and spend time with friends. She had charm and was fiercely loyal. She supported multiple charities and believed that all people, when given the opportunity and support, can succeed. She had a light-heartedness, while never sacrificing her strong sense of justice. She will be missed greatly. The family expresses our deep gratitude to Marlyn Vinluan for her many years of dedicated service and companionship to Sharon. Private burial services were held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael. Due to COVID, no memorial gatherings were held at this time. There will be a memorial at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Rodef Sholom, SF-Marin food bank, Marin Community Clinics, or your favorite charity
.