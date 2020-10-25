Sharon Smullin
July 7, 1936 - June 20, 2020
San Rafael, CA
Sharon was born July 7, 1936 in Portland, Oregon, to Francis Laura Smullin Allen and Harley West Allen. She grew up in Walla Walla, Washington, full of energy, curious and cheerful. Her Senior Yearbook at Walla Walla High School listed some of her activities: National Honor Society, Women's R.O.T.C officer, Varsity Ball Queen and Military Ball Princess, Girl's Federation officer, Choir (Soprano) and the Operetta "Firefly". Two activities became lifelong interests: first, Back page Editor for the Journal and second, studying Spanish and serving as VP for "El Adrea" Spanish-language club. She also loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, swimming and skiing.
She continued these interests at Willamette University, majoring in English and studying Spanish. She also joined Pi Beta Phi sorority (with her cousin Mary Jo Smullin) and served on Rally Squad and as Princess for Varsity Ball and May Queen Festival.
Sharon enjoyed travel and discovering new places, living in Salem and Medford, Oregon, Missouri, and in Sausalito, Santa Cruz, Point Richmond and San Rafael, California. In Sausalito she raised her first two boys Lyn and Jeff, while exploring San Francisco, sailing, gourmet cooking, and visiting museums with her good friend Lynne Huntting. In Medford she raised her third son, Bill, took up photography, and began traveling to Mexico to study and photograph Mexico, frequently visiting San Miguel Allende. And in Santa Cruz, Point Richmond and San Rafael she lived close to family and her places of employment.
After teaching a variety of classes in Medford she returned to college, obtaining her Master's Degree, then began teaching English as a Second Language to primarily Hispanic students. Over the years she taught that and other classes in Watsonville, Santa Cruz, Soledad, and San Quentin. She was quite proud of her fearlessness of teaching in jails and prisons. She got a kick out of her more recent experiences being able to teach English to a nun in Mexico at the Mission San Miguel.
Throughout, Sharon shared two passions: her family; and, helping Hispanics learn English. She loved her extended family, and would travel great distances to see or support them. For weddings alone she travelled to France (Lyn and Odile Hines), to Ananda Ashram, New York with Bill Smullin (Jennifer Allen and Deke Weaver) and to Fort Cronkite, Sausalito, California (Jeff and Lisa Hines). In recent years she often joined in cheering on her son Bill on marathon runs and bicycle events raising funds for AIDS/LifeCycle, completed her first and only marathon at age 70 with Bill, and would frequently join Bill, Lyn and Odile and family for weekend meals. She also enjoyed holiday get-togethers with her cousins at Carol Anne Brown's home. Sharon is survived by her three sons (Lyn, Jeff and Bill), brother (Bill), niece (Jennifer), cousins (David, Carol Anne, Don, Patsy, Mary Jo, and Sally) and grandchildren (Altea, Pascal, Milan and Luca Hines).
Don Quixote said "To surrender dreams – this may be madness." Sharon never surrendered her dreams of a better world for her family and students.
Her courageous, upbeat and colorful spirit will be missed. Remembrances can be made through a donation to Immigrants Rising at www.immigrantsrising.org