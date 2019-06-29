|
Sheila Dutton Sheila Dutton died at her home in Greenbrae, CA peacefully in the early morning of May 25, 2019 with her husband and three children at her side. She was born July 12, 1941 in Palo Alto, California, one of five daughters of Gayle and Betty (Hines) Dutton. Sheila dearly loved her husband, children and grand-children, and with a generous heart and hearty laugh, she lived life in her way and on her terms. Sheila's joy came from gatherings with family and friends where she celebrated life through togetherness, good food, and humor. Sheila loved keeping friends and family close and gave her support to causes that righted injustices and supported those that struggled with inequity. In 1963 Sheila moved from the peninsula to the then little known town of Larkspur, CA and for the next fifty-six years would live within a 2-mile radius, vowing never to leave Marin County. Sheila was a strong advocate for housing rights and worked for nearly forty years in HUD section 8 affordable housing serving low income, seniors, and people with disabilities. She was involved in Marin County politics starting in the mid-seventies when she worked on the campaign that helped Barbara Boxer become the first female member of the Marin County Board of Supervisors. Sheila served as the President of Planned Parenthood Northern California in the early nineties and generously supported county-wide non-profit organizations. Sheila was active at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ross, CA serving as a member of the Vestry and church choir and actively participated in 4th Day Groups with the Marin Cursillo Community. Through St. John's, she provided mentoring to young single women transitioning from homelessness through the program at the Gilead House. Sheila expressed her love for the arts by taking drawing classes, painting portraits, attending the San Francisco Opera and going to plays at the Marin Theater Company. She is survived by her husband Charlton "Skip" Fotch; three children Catherine Mishoe and husband Dave, David Alexander and wife Tasha, and Heather Weingartner and husband Paul; step son Derek Fotch and wife Joanna; seven grandchildren Emily, Olivia, and Jackson Alexander, Ryan and Connor Mishoe, Dylan Weingartner, and Gianna Fotch; three sisters Valerie Hollister, Patricia Dutton, and Rosalind Dutton; and father of her children David C. Alexander. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Elizabeth Dutton. Sheila's caring nature exuded a colorful enthusiasm for life. She knitted colorful Christmas socks for each new grandchild, provided an abundance of chocolates for the holidays, prepared feasts for family and friends whenever the opportunity arose, and generously hosted infamous large gatherings to celebrate her birthday. Her exuberance for celebrating herself and others, her fun-loving attitude and her unique individuality will be deeply missed by many. Donations may be made in her name to Saint John's Episcopal Church of Ross, Hospice by the Bay (hospicebythebay.org), Gilead House (gileadhouse.org), and Planned Parenthood of Northern California. The Memorial Service, celebrating Sheila Dutton will be held at St. John's Church, Ross California on July 12th, at 3:00 pm.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 29 to July 7, 2019