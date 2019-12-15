|
Sheila Margaret Haswell Benvenuto Surrounded by the love of her family, Sheila Margaret Haswell Benvenuto passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. After a three year fearless battle with lung cancer, Sheila Margaret Benvenuto died peacefully at home on November 11, 2019 in Manhattan Beach, CA. She was surrounded by her family. Sheila was born May 2, 1937 in Portsmouth, England. She and her husband Antonio immigrated from England to the United States in 1965. For over 35 years they owned several successful hair salons located in New York, San Anselmo and San Francisco, CA. Retiring in 2005, they split their time between homes in Boca Raton, FL and La Jolla, CA. They spent their golden years residing full time in La Jolla, enjoying ocean view walks and playing tennis with friends at The Emerald Cove and La Jolla Beach and Tennis Clubs. Their La Jolla home was the "vacation destination" for their growing grandchildren and their friends. From surf trips to soccer tournaments, "Nanna's pancakes" became infamous. Sheila was a Maverick. A successful business woman, a wonderful, loyal wife, a great friend, supporter of many charities, and most of all a steller mother. Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Frank Haswell, sister Barbara and her husband, Antonio. Sheila will be missed dearly by her sons, Jeremy and Tom Benvenuto (Michelle); daughter Franca Stadvec (Michael); and grandchildren, Arabella Stadvec (20), Lucas Stadvec (17), and Jaco Benvenuto (11). Per Sheila's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheila's name to South Bay Families Connected. https://www.southbayfamiliesconnected.org/ sheila-benvenuto.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 15, 2019