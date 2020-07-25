Sheila Regnart

Sheila Marie Regnart, born Sheila Marie O'Connor, age 84, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. in Petaluma, CA. She was born in San Francisco, CA to Agnes Josephine Scanlon and Daniel Joseph O'Connor. She had one older sister Shirley, who she was very close with throughout her life.



Sheila went to school in San Francisco and graduated from Saint Paul's High School. She married her true love Norman Lawrence Regnart, whom she met in 8th grade, and they had four children. Their youngest son, Michael Joseph Regnart, died in a tragic accident in 1975. Sheila was an extremely kind, caring, loving and thoughtful wife and mother. Family meant everything to her and she adored and made it a priority to spend time with her immediate, as well as her extended family. She had a heart of gold and love was her motivation.



Sheila worked for the Ross Valley School District as a secretary in the district office. She loved the work that she did along with the people she worked with. She worked on an expressive writing project, which she loved and talked about for years to come. Sheila maintained the many friendships she made while working there, as well as the weekly hiking group that continued for over 20 years after she retired.



Sheila had a true zest for life, and many interests and passions. She was a devout Catholic and loved the Lord. She was a parishioner at Saint Raphael's church since 1976. She was the Godmother of her niece Kim Nash and her grandchild Holly Snyder. Sheila adored music, including playing the piano and singing. She sang in multiple choirs including the church choir at Saint Raphael’s, Choral Singers of Marin and the Dominican College Winifred Baker Choral. She also frequently enjoyed going to the opera, ballet, exhibits and museums with her family or friends. Sheila loved nature and spent years enjoying hiking throughout Marin County.



Sheila had wonderful qualities and above all, was motivated by love. She was never judgmental and very open-minded, generous, fun-loving, quick-witted, empathetic, caring and smart. She remained dedicated to her family, and friends including her 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sheila maintained a special lifelong friend since grade school with Joanne Brufladt from Sacramento, whom she adored.



She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Norman and Jeri Regnart, Cynthia and Steven Jordan, and Carol Loffredi and Michael LaBadie; her 10 grandchildren and their spouses: Sarah and Micah Sudol, Andrew, Rachel and Danny Jordan, Ashley Pia and Ace Robles, Holly Snyder, Christopher and Megan Regnart, Rebecca and Albert Ramos, Nicholas and Ashleigh Regnart, and Mathew Regnart; her sister Shirley Ray; her nieces Cathy Huang and husband Vincent, Laurie Ettelman and Kim Nash; and her three great-grandchildren, Chloe Pia-Robles, Madelyn and Hana Regnart. The family is having a small, private memorial with immediate family outside at Saint Raphael’s Church. When it is safe to do so, at a later date, there will be a true Celebration of Sheila Regnart's wonderful life with invitations going out to Sheila’s friends and family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store