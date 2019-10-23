|
Sherry Johanson Sherry Johanson, age 80, a longtime resident of Marin County, died on October 15, 2019, in San Mateo, CA after a brief struggle with a rare blood disorder and a longer struggle with Huntington's Disease. Many of her family were able to be with her during her final days. Sherry Johanson was born to Earl and Roberta Sutton on January 24, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia. Her mother died shortly after giving birth and she was raised by her father and stepmother, Ruth, on a farm outside of Richmond, VA. Helping others was a priority for Mrs. Johanson who worked as a nurse in Tampa, FL and the San Francisco Bay Area for much of her life. Later in her career she was a pioneer in geriatric care management. She was also a volunteer in the Marin Medical Reserve Corps and was active in the Tiburon Chamber of Commerce. Mrs. Johanson had a lively and eternally optimistic spirit and loved traveling, dancing, skiing and sailing. Mrs. Johanson is survived by two sons, Brad and Curt, granddaughter, Emily and siblings Ronald and Charlotte. A memorial service will be held at Menlo Church San Mateo, 4150 Piccadilly Ln, San Mateo, CA 94403, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A memorial web page can be found at sherry-johanson. bradanddanielle.info. Donations in Mrs. Johanson's memory can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at hdsa.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 23, 2019